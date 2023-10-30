Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny enjoy intimate brunch after A-list Halloween bash

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny basked in each other’s company after hosting a fiery Halloween party over the weekend.
The loved-up couple was spotted cozying up to each other while having a brunch in Beverly Hills on Sunday, Oct. 29.
In photos obtained by TMZ, the Efecto rapper was photographed sporting a camel-colored sweatshirt and a baseball cap of military print.
Meanwhile, The Kardashians star decked out in a black full-sleeved top.
The pair could be seen affectionately whispering into each other's ears in various shots.
At one point, the duo was interrupted by a fan to take a picture. However, the model turned down the request telling them she was in the middle of a meal.
For the spooky bash on Saturday, Jenner dressed up as Marilyn Monroe in a perfectly fitting black and white dress, completing the look with an iconic blonde wig.
Though the Peurto Rican singer opted out of wearing a costume, he stayed by the model's side as she attended to the A-list stars at her party in the Chateau Marmot.
The star-studded guest list included Justin and Hailey Bieber, Billie Eilish, Paul Wesley, Glen Powell, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Paris Jackson among others.
Billie Eilish opens her 'horrible' relationship with body image amidst Lil Yachty controversy
Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes goes beyond public appearances
Gwyneth Paltrow reflects on romantic past with Matthew Perry in tribute
‘17 again’ star Matthew Perry, who died from apparent drowning, talked about drug addiction many times
New details emerge from 911 dispatch call on Matthew Perry's tragic death
The actor died by an apparent drowning at age 54 on Saturday