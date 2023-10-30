Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny enjoy intimate brunch after A-list Halloween bash

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny basked in each other’s company after hosting a fiery Halloween party over the weekend.

The loved-up couple was spotted cozying up to each other while having a brunch in Beverly Hills on Sunday, Oct. 29.

In photos obtained by TMZ, the Efecto rapper was photographed sporting a camel-colored sweatshirt and a baseball cap of military print.

Meanwhile, The Kardashians star decked out in a black full-sleeved top.

The pair could be seen affectionately whispering into each other's ears in various shots.

At one point, the duo was interrupted by a fan to take a picture. However, the model turned down the request telling them she was in the middle of a meal.

For the spooky bash on Saturday, Jenner dressed up as Marilyn Monroe in a perfectly fitting black and white dress, completing the look with an iconic blonde wig.

Though the Peurto Rican singer opted out of wearing a costume, he stayed by the model's side as she attended to the A-list stars at her party in the Chateau Marmot.

The star-studded guest list included Justin and Hailey Bieber, Billie Eilish, Paul Wesley, Glen Powell, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Paris Jackson among others.