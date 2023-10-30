Matthew Perry ‘dreamed’ of having ‘perfect family’ before tragic death

Matthew Perry, who spread smiles playing the most beloved Chandler Bing on Friends, tragically died on Saturday while yearning for a family.

According to an insider cited by DailyMail, the actor “always dreamed of having the perfect family” before his untimely death at 54.

Perry was found dead in the jacuzzi of his Los Angeles home due to an apparent case drowning. Currently, the actual cause of his death is under investigation by the authorities.

The 17 Again actor had dated several big names in Hollywood including Julia Roberts and Lizzy Caplan. He never got married and had ended his engagement to Molly Hurwitz, a talent manager, in 2021.

The actor had been “looking for love again” but after “a string of failed relationships left him feeling sad and depressed, and as if he would never find that love he longed for.”

Perry felt that the women he dated were “only interested in money and his fame. And he was generous to a fault.” The source said that the actor would “shower women with gifts only to have them pack up their goodies and walk away.”

“He wanted a wife, and at least a couple of kids. And he said he wouldn’t even mind marrying a woman who already had kids,” the insider shared.

They added that “no one meant more to Perry in this world than his stepfather Keith Morrison” and he always said that Dateline host “’always treated him as if he were his own son.”

The source told the outlet that “all Matt ever wanted was to be happy” but he was “always looking for love and happiness in all the wrong places.”

They continued, “In the end I think his years of fighting demons… Drugs and alcohol… Took a toll on him, and on his health, and eventually he would end up alone again.”