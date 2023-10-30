‘Friends’ co-creators mourn tragic demise of Matthew Perry with a heartfelt tribute

The tragic death of Matthew Perry left the entire entertainment industry, his colleagues, friends and well-wishers in shock and deep sorrow.



From renowned Hollywood celebrities to politicians, people around the world mourned the sudden demise of the comedian.



Perry, who won millions of hearts with his iconic performance as Chandler Bing in the television sitcom, Friends, remembered by the co-creators of the hit series.



Friends co-creators/executive producers Marta Kauffman and David Crane and the series’ executive producer/director Kevin Bright released a joint statement to honour the late actor.



"We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew’s passing. It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives," the statement reads.



The makers of the show showered praise on late Perry for beautifully portraying Bing's character, saying, "He was a brilliant talent. It’s a cliche to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew’s case, there are no truer words."



"From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us."

The creators reminisced the good old times spend with the "funniest person in the room."

They added, "We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment – not just to his work, but in life as well... More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart."



At last, the co-creators send their love to the deceased's family and friends. "This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken."



Perry was allegedly discovered lifeless by the police in a jacuzzi in his Los Angeles residence on October 28.

As per TMZ, no foul play is suspected, as first-responders were summoned to the residence for cardiac arrest.