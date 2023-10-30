Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes forge genuine friendship, proving not just for cameras

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes form genuine bond amidst Swift's romance with Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift's blossoming romance with NFL star Travis Kelce, a sincere and lasting friendship has emerged between the pop sensation and Brittany Mahomes, the 28-year-old mother of two, and wife of Kansas City Chiefs' starting quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

Their connection goes beyond mere public appearances. Reports indicate that the two women respectively exchanged contact information upon their initial encounter.

Sources suggest that Swift and Mahomes engage in digital conversations even when it's not game day, underlining the authenticity of their newfound connection.

Their camaraderie extended beyond virtual exchanges as the ladies were spotted indulging in a round of shots together at Kelce's football game afterparty on September 24.

This marked a significant moment, as it was the first time Taylor Swift had made an appearance at a sporting event this season.

Photographs captured the duo reveling in the joy of their men's performances on the field.

They were seen dancing together and sharing moments in the stadium suites over the past few weeks, solidifying their close bond as supportive partners in the sports world.

Both were spotted perfecting a secret handshake earlier this month.

This week, the pop superstar surprised Mahomes with a thoughtful gift basket to celebrate the release of her reimagined 1989 (Taylor's Version) album.

According to an insider who spoke to US Weekly, Brittany is thrilled about building a genuine friendship with Taylor Swift.