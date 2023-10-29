Giovanni Pernice's parents break silence following Amanda Abbington's shock departure

Giovanni Pernice's parents have opened up about the departure of Amanda Abbington from Strictly Come Dancing.

The actress, 51, withdrew from the show due to 'personal reasons', as they didn't perform during last Saturday's episode.

There were speculations of a rift between the pair as Amanda didn't say why she had quit, insiders claimed her time on the show has been 'plagued with difficulties'.

Addressing the duo's departure on Saturday, Giovanni's dad Piero, and mum Rosalda admitted that their son 'trained for long hours but was just doing his job.'

Speaking to The Sun, from his home in Italy, Piero said: 'We are surprised by the fact she left the show, because everything was going ok - we thought they could have won.'

He added: 'My son is a really nice, polite and respectful boy. He always had good results with different partners and he has never had problems with them.

Giovanni's mum Rosalda explained: 'They have to train tough hours to get some results. Giovanni has just done what he had to do. He was just doing his job.'

In an exit statement this week, Amanda thanked her team, but fuelled rumours of a feud with Giovanni by failing to mention the dancer.

She wrote: 'It is with deepest regret that I had to leave Strictly. I did not come to this decision easily or lightly but for personal reasons I am unable to continue.

'It was an absolute joy working with my fellow contestants, they are a beautiful, hardworking and talented group of people who I love and who I will miss seeing every Friday and Saturday and competing alongside.

'I want to thank the incredible Production team and everyone on Strictly who looked after me and who are so kind and caring. It's a wonderful bunch of people and I'll miss all of them.'

Giovanni was quick to "send so much love" to Amanda on Instagram following the announcement, but it’s since been alleged the Italian dancer and the actress didn’t get on too well behind the scenes.

