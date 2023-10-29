Major boost for Pakistan as Hasan Ali declared 'fit' ahead of Bangladesh clash

In a major boost for the Pakistan cricket team, fast bowler Hasan Ali has been declared "fit" for training ahead of Green Shirt's World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh.
The right-arm pacer is being consistently monitored by the medical panel of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after being ruled out of the South Africa match due to fever.
The Men in Green will begin their training session in Kolkata on Monday to prepare for the must-win match against Bangladesh on Tuesday with Ali's participation in that match subjected to the medical panel's approval.
Pakistan's World Cup campaign is in tatters as the Men in Green have displayed a rather shambolic performance in the ongoing tournament and have only managed to win two games against the relatively weak sides of the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.
After that, Babar Azam's men lost four consecutive matches against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa, which was the first time in the history of the mega event.
Things have gotten difficult for the Green Shirts as their chances of qualifying for the event's semi-final have now become a matter of “ifs and buts” because even if the Green Shirts win their remaining three matches — against Bangladesh, New Zealand and England — they would have to rely on other teams' results, which seems nearly impossible.
October 31 - vs Bangladesh in Kolkata
November 4 - vs New Zealand Bengaluru (Day match)
November 11 - vs England in Kolkata
Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, M Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha.
Travelling reserves: Mohammad Haris, Abrar Ahmed, Zaman Khan
