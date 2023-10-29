'Friends' official Instagram page remembers late Matthew Perry as 'true gift'

The official Instagram page of Friends remembers Matthew Perry after his death

The tragic demise of Matthew Perry left the entire entertainment industry and his fans in shock and deep sorrow.

Perry received an immense appreciation from all around the world for his incredible performance as Chandler Bing in television sitcom, Friends.

As the actor left the world on October 28, the official Instagram page of the famous series, Friends, paid a heartfelt tribute to the show’s star performer.

The official statement reads, "We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry’s passing. He was a true gift to us all. Our heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and all of his fans."



Earlier, Maggie Wheeler, who is known for her role as Janice in Friends, mourned the death of her late co-star with a heartfelt tribute.



Chandler's on-and-off girlfriend in a till-date popular show, wrote on her Instagram handle, "The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared."



Perry was allegedly discovered lifeless by the police in a jacuzzi in his Los Angeles residence on Saturday.

As per TMZ, no foul play is suspected, as first-responders were summoned to the residence for cardiac arrest.

