Matthew Perry parents appear in ‘state of shock’ after Friends star tragic death

Matthew Perry's mother, father, and stepfather made their first public appearance and seemed utterly bewildered as they arrived at their son's Los Angeles residence shortly after the tragic discovery of the Friends star's lifeless body in his hot tub.

The beloved Friends star tragically lost his life by drowning in his jacuzzi at home on Saturday, October 28.

Aerial images depicted the immediate aftermath of the distressing incident, with multiple police personnel securing the area. Adjacent to the swimming pool and hot tub in the backyard, a white tent had been set up.

At nightfall, Matthew Perry's 82-year-old father, actor John Bennett Perry, was accompanied by the star's mother, Suzanne, and stepfather, Keith Morrison. The three appeared to be in a state of shock as they approached the house.

Sources said he was found in a jacuzzi at the home but that no drugs were discovered at the scene - and there was no indication of foul play.

Perry rose to fame in his role as 'Chandler Bing' on the hit 90s sitcom Friends, which ran for 10 seasons.

His father John had also starred in 1998 Friends episode The One With Rachel's New Dress, as the Mr Burgin - the father of Jennifer Aniston's character Rachel's boyfriend Joshua Burgin, played by Tate Donovan.

Just the other week Perry delighted fans by sharing a social media post of him and his father.



