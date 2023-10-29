This Morning: Christine Lampard emerges as top favourite to replace Holly Willoughby

Christine Lampard emerges as a top contender to fill Holly Willoughby’s shoes on This Morning after her shock exit.

Holly the TV presenter, who hosted the show for about 14 years alongside Phillip Schofield announced her departure from This Morning in October which made her fans question who would replace her.

Now, Christine, 44, has emerged as a front-runner for the coveted ITV job, after she stepped in to cover the former host, 42, during her maternity leave.

Christine currently stars on Loose Women and as a stand-in for Lorraine Kelly, in the past, she has worked for the BBC on Daybreak and The One Show.

A TV insider told The Sun: 'Christine is popular with viewers and was a huge success when she covered Holly’s maternity leave.'

They added: 'She’s an ITV talent and very well liked by executives as she’s so hard-working and friendly.

'She’s an absolute pro when it comes to interviewing and is comfortable with everyone, from politicians to pop stars and takes live TV in her stride.'