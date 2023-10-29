Kareena Kapoor drops ‘special’ glimpses from The Buckingham Murders premiere

Kareena Kapoor shares‘special’ moments from The Buckingham Murders premiere

Kareena Kapoor Khan gave a little sneak peek into her special day as her movie, The Buckingham Murder, premiered at the MAMI Film Festival on October 27.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a video in which she can be seen giving interviews with her movie's director, Hansal Mehta.

Later, the mother-of-two captured while getting ready with her team for the big day.

Moreover, the Jab We Met actress greeted her husband Saif Ali Khan and sister Karisma Kapoor in a video, who arrived at the film festival in order to extend their support to her.

It can be seen in the end of the video that Kareena’s work received a standing ovation from the audience.



Earlier, the actress penned a touching note on Instagram as she shared some rare glimpses of her character named Jasmeet Bhamra.

She wrote, "Jas was a character I have been waiting to play for the last 23 years, being a huge fan of the detective series genre… I was just dying to be that detective woman."

Directed by Hansal Mehta and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor and Kareena herself, The Buckingham Murders is set to release in cinemas on March 22, 2024.