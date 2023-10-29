 
close
Sunday October 29, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Home > Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor drops ‘special’ glimpses from The Buckingham Murders premiere

Kareena Kapoor's highly anticipated movie The Buckingham Murders to release in cinemas on March 22, 2024

By Anika Khan
October 29, 2023
Kareena Kapoor shares‘special’ moments  from The Buckingham Murders premiere
Kareena Kapoor shares‘special’ moments  from The Buckingham Murders premiere

Kareena Kapoor Khan gave a little sneak peek into her special day as her movie, The Buckingham Murder, premiered at the MAMI Film Festival on October 27.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a video in which she can be seen giving interviews with her movie's director, Hansal Mehta.

Later, the mother-of-two captured while getting ready with her team for the big day. 

Moreover, the Jab We Met actress greeted her husband Saif Ali Khan and sister Karisma Kapoor in a video, who arrived at the film festival in order to extend their support to her.

It can be seen in the end of the video that Kareena’s work received a standing ovation from the audience. 

Earlier, the actress penned a touching note on Instagram as she shared some rare glimpses of her character named Jasmeet Bhamra.

She wrote, "Jas was a character I have been waiting to play for the last 23 years, being a huge fan of the detective series genre… I was just dying to be that detective woman."

Directed by Hansal Mehta and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor and Kareena herself, The Buckingham Murders is set to release in cinemas on March 22, 2024.

Copyright © 2023. The News International, All Rights Reserved | Contact Us | Authors