Piers Morgan mourns demise of 'Friends' star Matthew Perry

Piers Morgan mourns death of 'Friends' star Matthew Perry

Piers Morgan extended his heartfelt condolences over the tragic death of famous television sitcom, Friends star, Metthew Perry.



Taking to X, the former Good Morning Britain host mourned the sudden demise of the comedian in a touching tribute.



Morgan shared Perry’s iconic character, Chandler Bing’s throwback photo and wrote, "RIP Matthew Perry, 54."



"The Friends star was a great actor, but by his own admission, a very tormented guy. His recent autobiography about his addiction-ravaged life was one of the most powerful, honest and revealing I’ve ever read. Such sad news," he shared.



As per US media reports, Perry was discovered lifeless at his residence in the Los Angeles area on October 28.



As per reports by TMZ, the renowned comedian died by apparent drowning. He was 54.



Earlier, it was reported that the actor battled with addiction to alcohol and painkillers for years.



Last year, Perry launched his memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, in which he detailed his struggles of getting sober.

