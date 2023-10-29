Justin Trudeau mourns death of former schoolmate Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry and Justin Trudeau were school friends

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has joined in with the world to mourn the shocking death of Matthew Perry.

The Friends alum was found dead at his home in Los Angeles on Saturday, Oct. 28, due to an apparent drowning. He was 54.

“Matthew Perry’s passing is shocking and saddening,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter, of his former school friend. “I’ll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them.”

“Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved – and you will be missed,” Trudeau added.

Perry and Trudeau went to elementary school together. The late actor’s mother, Suzanne Morrison was also press secretary to the Liberal Party chief’s father, former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2017, Perry recalled “beating up” the future Prime Minister with his friend in fifth grade.

“We both beat him up. I think he was excelling in a sport that we weren’t, so it was pure jealousy," Perry explained at the time.

"I think he was the only kid in school that we could beat up. ... I’m not bragging about this. This is terrible. I was a stupid kid. I didn’t want to beat him up,” Matthew added.