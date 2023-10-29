Salman Khan enjoys boxing match with Cristiano Ronaldo: Watch

File Footage

Salman Khan was recently spotted with football sensation Cristiano Ronaldo as the two superstars, of their own fields, attended a highly anticipated boxing match between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.



The Bollywood megastar captured in one frame with the Portuguese footballer and his partner Georgina Rodríguez.

For the star-studded sports event, Khan donned a brown blazer over a plain white t-shirt.

On the other hand, the Al-Nassr FC player wore a stylish navy blue shirt for the game night.

The viral photos and videos of Ek Tha Tiger actor in a same frame with Ronaldo left the internet into frenzy, as fans called it the most 'unexpected crossover' ever.



One fan wrote, "if you ask me, this is the pic of the year. SALMAN KHAN × CRISTIANO RONALDO."



Another wrote, "Two GOATS in one frame .. Salman Khan & Cristiano Ronaldo."



On the work front, Khan will be next seen in an action thriller movie Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif.



Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner, the action thriller movie will be releasing in cinemas on November 12.

