Salman Khan enjoys boxing match with Cristiano Ronaldo: Watch

Salman Khan was recently spotted with football sensation Cristiano Ronaldo as the two superstars, of their own fields, attended a highly anticipated boxing match between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
The Bollywood megastar captured in one frame with the Portuguese footballer and his partner Georgina Rodríguez.
For the star-studded sports event, Khan donned a brown blazer over a plain white t-shirt.
On the other hand, the Al-Nassr FC player wore a stylish navy blue shirt for the game night.
The viral photos and videos of Ek Tha Tiger actor in a same frame with Ronaldo left the internet into frenzy, as fans called it the most 'unexpected crossover' ever.
One fan wrote, "if you ask me, this is the pic of the year. SALMAN KHAN × CRISTIANO RONALDO."
Another wrote, "Two GOATS in one frame .. Salman Khan & Cristiano Ronaldo."
On the work front, Khan will be next seen in an action thriller movie Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif.
Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner, the action thriller movie will be releasing in cinemas on November 12.
House of the Dragon, HBO fantasy series’ season two’s release date could be in upcoming year
Kim Kardashian showcases lavish decor and spooky backyard haunted house
North West pays tribute to Kanye West with Graduation bear costume
Victoria Beckham gushes over David Beckham's gesture, most romantic thing he's ever done'
James Haskell shares his feelings on the end of his Marriage to Chloe Madeley
Paris Hilton and Jessica Alba dressed up as the ‘Gimme More’ singer at Casamigos Halloween party