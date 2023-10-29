Chris Brown sued for allegedly hospitalising a man with ‘permanent’ damage

Chris Brown is being sued for allegedly hospitalising a man with ‘permanent’ damage

Chris Brown is being sued for drunkenly assaulting a music producer at a nightclub,.

Documents obtained by Page Six revealed details of the alleged assault that occurred earlier this year in February at the Tape London nightclub.

In the court documents, the plaintiff, Amadou “Abe” Diaw claimed that the Under The Influence singer, who has a long history of trouble, left him with “severe and lasting injuries” after “beating him over the head” with a bottle of Don Julio 1942 tequila.

As a result of the “crushing blows” to his skull, the Onegodmusic exec was sent to the hospital with reported “lacerations on his head and torn ligaments in his leg.”

Notably, Brown, 34, has previously been charged with physically assaulting singer Rihanna, 35, while they were dating in the late 2000s, leaving her in the hospital with contusions and swelling on her face, to which he plead guilty.

In the following years, the Grammy-winning musician continued to rack up assault charges, once pleading guilty to a misdemeanor assault in 2014.

He was then arrested on suspicion of assault in 2016, and allegedly got into a physical altercation with his R&B mentor Usher during his birthday party in January this year, per the outlet.

Brown was also accused of sexual assault by multiple former partners, per a timeline of his legal troubles by People Magazine.

Faced by the latest charge by Diaw, Brown reportedly partook in “defamatory conduct by spreading false rumors” about his alleged victim.

Diaw’s lawsuit stated that the physical injuries, emotional distress, and trauma were “permanent.”