Prince Harry spotted with millionaire amid tension with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry found himself in an awkward moment as he posed with a millionaire following a disappointing turn of events.

In a recent photograph, the Duke of Sussex stands beside one of the new co-owners of the Los Angeles Football Club. Wealthy entrepreneur Shaun Neff shared this candid picture as part of a collection of photos commemorating his investment in LAFC.

Harry wears a quirky expression on his face as he extends a hand in the snapshot taken alongside the millionaire in a parking lot. The Duke had attended a football match at the BMO Stadium and seemed ready to depart in a black SUV to return home.

The game occurred on September 4, with the LA team having just suffered a 3-1 loss to David Beckham's Inter Miami club. This outcome may explain the displeased expressions of both Harry and Neff.

Lately, Prince Harry has been making numerous public appearances on his own, amid reports of growing tensions with his wife, Meghan Markle, over their differing perspectives on financial matters.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who got married in May 2018, decided to step down as senior working royals in 2020. The couple then moved to America and into a sprawling mansion in Montecito.

Setting up lives for themselves in the US, Meghan and Harry have been living in California for more than three years, but it has now been claimed that the Duke is missing his homeland.

Meghan, who is mostly estranged from her family, isn't on speaking terms with her father Thomas Markle, or her step-sister Samantha Markle. And since moving across the pond, Harry is no longer on great terms with his family either. But as Meghan rubs shoulders with the great and good of Hollywood, Harry "really misses the UK".