VIDEO: Amir Khan presents limited edition watch to Eminem in fanboy moment

Amir Khan wraps a watch's band around Eminem's hand in this still taken from a video. — Instagram/@amirkingkhan

British-Pakistani boxer Amir Khan recently ran into American rap star and songwriter Eminem at a dinner party ahead of Tyson Fury's fight with Francis Ngannou tonight (Saturday) in Saudi Arabia.



The ringster, who has been in the limelight due to different scandals, made the headlines once again for gifting a precious limited edition wristwatch to Eminem.

Khan posted his fanboy moment on the picture and video-sharing website Instagram in a video of wrapping the watch's band around Eminem's wrist, which many found cringe-worthy due to the former's awkward posture.

In the video, the boxer was seen trying to put a limited edition WBC Championship title-style watch on Eminem's in a seemingly insistent way leaning on him from the backside as the US star looked a bit perplexed about the situation while sitting in a chair.

It seemed like Khan rushed to the multi-million-pound music mogul after spotting him at the even while he relished his supper.



Amir Khan posing with Eminem. — Instagram

However, the boxer and the rapper later posed for a rather relaxed photo after the clumsy exchange, which Khan posted alongside the video, which he captioned as "slim shady" — words from one of the American's songs.



Khan's followers were quick to spot the uneasiness in the video and pointed it out in the comments.

Think Eminem feels like he's being handcuffed.....," one of the users wrote.

While another user stated: "Eminem is worth more than you he don't need your charity you sell out."

This comment got a mean response from Khan who tried to silence the user saying:

"He’s [Eminem] a boxing fan and complimented the WBC watch only the fighters got gifted today. So I gave him mine. Move," the boxer wrote in the comment's reply.