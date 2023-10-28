Prince Harry, Meghan Markle decide to split to protect their careers?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, making headlines about their relationship for last few months, could deploy the tactic of an unofficial split if their marriage deteriorated, a relationship expert has claimed .



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who built a lucrative brand together and signed a multi-million-dollar deal with the streaming giants after relocating to the US following their exit from the royal family in 2020, could have an unofficial split in near future.

Meghan and Harry, who tied the knot in 2018 and have two children together, are said to have different views on money, and it’s purportedly pulling them apart.



"Harry wants to concentrate on charity work and his family, while Meghan is much more concentrated on moving her brand forward,” insiders allegedly told Woman Magazine, as reported in The Mirror.



The 39-year-old royal, according to the source, is less interested in maximising profits and no longer wants to rehash details about his royal past.

Relationship expert Louella Alderson said: "Harry and Meghan make a lucrative team, and their joint ventures have the potential to continue bringing in substantial income for their family. While they have their individual endeavours, their partnership has proven to be beneficial for both of them professionally too.

"If they were to split, it could potentially impact their careers, especially as a couple who have brands built on their relationship."

Anderson claimed that the couple could choose to unofficially split rather than announce a divorce or separation publicly if they ever did break up.

"It's common for celebrities to maintain a united front in the public eye, as we have seen recently with Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith and Meryl Streep and Don Gummer. They may choose to present themselves as a strong and happy couple, even if they've actually been living separate lives for years. This is typically to avoid the inevitable media attention and speculation and to protect their image and brand," claimed the expert.