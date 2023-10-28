Robbie Williams explains how music bands lead to mental health problems

Robbie Williams believes music band is one of the reasons to cause mental health problems among band members.



In a new interview with The Times, Robbie, who turned solo after quitting from UK’s band Take That in 1995, shared he will release his four-part documentary series on Netflix which will also explore his mental health illnesses.

He mentioned that his exit from the band could be used as a case study to comprehend about a boy or a girl who join a band at a young age.

“If you just take Take That as a case study and all the boys have mentioned this publicly, so I’m not busting anyone’s privacy,” stated Robbie.

The musician explained, “You’ve got Gaz [Gary Barlow] who became bulimic and agoraphobic and didn’t leave his house, who forgot how to write songs and slept under his piano. You’ve got Howard [Donald], who contemplated suicide. You’ve got Mark [Owen], who ended up in rehab. You’ve got Jason [Orange], who can’t hack it and has just, like, disappeared.”

“And then you’ve got me. So that’s your case study: there’s something that solidifies and calcifies in those five years that causes mental illness. It’s five out of five,” he remarked.

The musician told the outlet that he took mental health problems as a pre-requisite for being creative.

Robbie added, “And if they don’t have them at the beginning, they do by the end. No one gets a free pass in the extreme fame game. No one comes out the other side well-adjusted and happy and mentally well. Name me one.”

Meanwhile, Robbie Williams documentary will begin streaming on Netflix from November 8.