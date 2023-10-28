Prince Harry planning to split from William, Kate before wedding to Meghan Markle

King Charles III's youngest son Prince Harry reportedly planned to break away from his elder brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton before his marriage to Meghan Markle.



A royal biographer, in an old interview, claimed that the Duke had decided to "go his own way" for years before the split from his and William's shared charity was announced.



However, news of the split further fuelled speculation about the relationship between Harry and William after Meghan's arrival in the royal family in May 2018, royal biographer Angela Levin has claimed.



She made the comments after Harry and Meghan officially broke away from The Royal Foundation, the charity organisation the Duke and his brother created in 2009.



Levin, while speaking to Yahoo's The Royal Box at that time, said: "I was rather surprised that they did meet up a year ago because Harry had told me shortly before that they were only going to join up to do the mental health campaign – Heads Together. Then afterwards he would probably go his own way."

Prince Harry and Prince William came together to support the mental health campaign in 2016, with Kate also joining the effort to dispel the stigma linked to mental health issues.

Meghan Markle joined the trio in an official capacity a few months before her marriage to Prince Harry in May 2018, making her public debut at a royal event in March alongside her fiancé, William and Kate.

But royal expert Duncan Larcombe insisted the decision to separate the couple is a "signal" the brothers are not "the best of friends."



Mr Larcombe said: "It’s definitely a sign things aren’t going so swimmingly for the four of them.

"I think the rift stuff is a little overplayed but certainly the fact they now have their own media team, they are now living in a different palace or place. There’s a lot of signs perhaps they are not the best of friends."

Commentator Ingrid Seward claimed: "Her Majesty does not care for the alleged feuding amongst her grandchildren William and Harry. That would make her very sad. But she would never interfere with their lives."

The decision to split the foundation work came a few months after Buckingham Palace confirmed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had been granted their personal household and would receive their own communication team after previously sharing with William and Kate.

In a statement the palace said: "The Queen has agreed to the creation of a new Household for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, following their marriage in May last year."