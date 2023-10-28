Alessandra Ambrosio shines as princess for Halloween bash

Alessandra Ambrosio once again stunned onlookers with her ageless physique on Friday as she attended the Casamigos Halloween Party in Los Angeles.

At 42 years old, Alessandra took her Halloween costume to the next level, donning a dazzling two-piece ensemble that transformed her into a radiant goddess.

The former Victoria's Secret model accentuated her heavenly appearance with striking gold strappy heelless heels. Her jewellery choices included the timeless gold bangles on both wrists and eye-catching rings.

Alessandra embraced a sun-kissed glamorous look with smoky eye makeup and perfectly manicured burgundy nails. She crowned her look with a delicate leaf tiara, while her brunette locks cascaded in effortless curls.

The Casamigos annual Halloween bash proved to be a star-studded extravaganza, with a guest list that featured celebrities like Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Paris Hilton, and Cindy Crawford.

Attendees showcased an array of costumes, from iconic Britney Spears ensembles to various Quentin Tarantino characters.

Alessandra was in the news recently after potential reports of her and her boyfriend's relationship being on shaky grounds and since DailyMail.com reported that the Brazilian bombshell is on a break from her model boyfriend.