Kim Kardashian looks terrific in long sleeved top during recent outing with son Saint

Kim Kardashian radiated elegance and vitality as she spotted out with her son, Saint, after his basketball game on Friday.

The founder of Skims commanded attention with her striking all-black ensemble, as she took her seven-year-old son and his friends to grab dinner in Los Angeles after their sports match.

For their outing, she wore a tight-fitting, long-sleeved bodysuit tucked into a pair of leather motorcycle pants.

The SKIMS founder — who shared a fun video to Instagram earlier in the day to introduce her brand's newest launch, the nipple bra — also carried a crocodile-embossed Hermes Birkin bag.

To add a vibrant touch of color to her predominantly black attire, she donned striking hot pink pointed-toe heels. She chose not to wear any jewelry to maintain the casual yet stylish nature of her evening ensemble.

For their dinner arrangements, she let her dark hair fall freely in gentle and naturally flowing beach waves. Her makeup showcased a radiant, sun-kissed appearance with a dewy finish and a rosy pink blush.