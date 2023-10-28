King Charles puts Prince Harry's life at risk to teach him lesson?

King Charles's feud with his son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle allegedly heated up after King Charles had withdrawn the couple's security following their exit from The Firm.



Charles, then Prince of Wales, was not happy about his youngest son leaving the royal fold to strike out on his own.

Meghan and Harry told in their Netflix docuseries about the security issues they faced after the monarch withdrew their protection.



A media outlet, citing a source, claims that Charles took the decision to confined the Sussexes as he was threatened by someone else again eclipsing him in the headlines.

"The greater truth is that Harry and Meghan make better headlines than the King and Camilla or William and Kate. The idea of them still being in public service but abroad and out of the control of the institution and dominating the media narrative just couldn't happen," according to Byline Times.

The report alleges that the palace "tried everything to make it fail, starting with the removal of security and then signing off on an alleged 12-month assault by the UK press on the couple and everyone in their orbit."

The article continued that it became easy for King Charles to remove the Sussexes' "transition funding, which he knew was his son's only lifeline to keeping safe, and was considered a very effective way of trying to bring Harry and Meghan to heel in the UK."

Harry's relationships with his father King Charles and brother Prince William continue to be strained despite his expressed desire for reconciliation.