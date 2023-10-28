Taylor Swift not to attend Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs vs. Broncos game

Taylor Swift to not attend Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs vs. Broncos game

Taylor Swift will not be in Denver to support boyfriend Travis Kelce this week, at the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the Broncos.



The Grammy Winner is concentrating on “getting back into tour mode” before resuming her upcoming Eras dates, as per TMZ. After a three-month break from touring, the singers tour dates starts in Argentina from November 9.

Swift has come to seen Kelce play at several of his Chiefs games in the last five weeks, once being spotted at the Arrowhead Stadium in a red Chiefs sweater to show support.

But now, the Bad Blood singer is turning her focus back towards music.

Kelce is expected to travel to South America to see his girlfriend perform.

The Chiefs' next game, on November 5, is against the Miami Dolphins in Germany. After that, they get the next weekend off, which, fortunately for Kelce, coincides with the start of Swift's Buenos Aires appearances.

From November 9–11, she performs three nights in the Argentine capital before traveling the next weekend to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Her next leg of appearances includes three shows in Sao Paolo, which are scheduled for November 24-26.