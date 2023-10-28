Prince Harry, Meghan Markle trolled 'again' after Family Guy roast

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to remain the butt of jokes among Americans with their persistent theatrics.
Shortly after Family Guy poked fun at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s influencer status in the U.S., Del Taco joined in on the fun with a cheeky response to their name-drop.
In the recent episode of Seth McFarlane’s hit cartoon, the former royals were grilled over an implication that they are relying on influencing to get by in the wake of financial woes.
Lying on sun loungers, an animated version of Harry tells the Suits alum, “Babe, time to do our daily $250,000 sponsored Instagram post for Del Taco."
Surprisingly, the fast-food chain took to X, formerly Twitter, and quipped: “Harry & Meghan we are still waiting for your post to go up today plz.”
The unexpected response sent royal fans and critics into a buzz, with many lauding the taco restaurant for their impeccable comedic timing.
"Oh this is GOOOOOOOD!" one wrote in reply to the tweet. Another exclaimed: "Oh my God! I'm dead..."
"I'm going to @DelTaco today just because they made me laugh,” a third expressed.
