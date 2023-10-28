PTI objects to JUI-F releasing pictures, video of Qaiser-Fazl meeting

PTI's senior leader Asad Qaiser (left) during the meeting with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Islamabad, on October 26, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — X/@juipakofficial

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Terhreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) senior leader Asad Qaiser on Saturday objected to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) releasing pictures and video of his party delegation's meeting with JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman.

The former national assembly speaker stressed that the PTI delegation met with the JUI-F chief to offer condolences over the Bajaur incident — a suicide bombing that targeted JUI-F's workers' convention, killing more than 40 people in July this year.

On Thursday, a high-level PTI delegation, approved by PTI Chairman Imran Khan, comprising him, Ali Muhammad Khan, Barrister Saif, and Junaid Akbar met with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head in the federal capital.

The meeting took place after Fazl had agreed to play a leading role in "national reconciliation" in a bid to bring political stability to the country, holds unique significance as both parties have been fiercely critical of each other throughout the years.

Initially, Qaiser refuted any political angle of the meeting and said that the PTI delegation "came to offer condolences [over the demise of Fazl's mother-in-law]".

However, according to sources, the hour-long meeting was in fact political in nature and involved discussion pertaining to the political situation in the country.

The meeting was aimed at paving the way for political discourse in the prevailing hostile political environment.

It is pertinent to know that Pakistan Muslim League Functional (PML-F) leader and former senator Muhammad Ali Durrani has been active in recent months and has met various stakeholders for "political reconciliation".

In September, Durrani held a "productive and helpful" meeting with President Arif Alvi.

He also met with the JUI-F chief earlier this week following which Fazl Rehman agreed to play his role in national reconciliation.

“Fazl is a national leader who can bring about national reconciliation,” Durrani said.