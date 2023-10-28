Princess Eugenie 'promises' King Charles to bring Harry back to royal fold

Prince Andrew's youngest daughter Princess Eugenie has reportedly been given a new task by King Charles III.

The 74-year-old royal has decided to use his power to streamline the monarchy by making some bold decisions.

"Princess Eugenie has promised her uncle King Charles to bring Prince Harry back to the royal family fold with all his spirits and devotion to The Firm," royal insiders have claimed.

They added: "Eugenie was given a task by the monarch to use her bond with disgruntled royal Harry to stop widening divide with his own people."

"Sarah Ferguson's daughter Eugenie has also ensured Harry and Meghan to ease tensions with the family during their recent Portugal gathering," according to the same source.

The King wants to end all the rift within the family so that they all could serve the nation as The Firm without indulging into any new family drama.

Meghan and Harry, who have seemingly cut ties with almost all members of the royal family, are still so close to Princess Eugenie and her sister Beatrice, who may play major role to reunite the royal family.