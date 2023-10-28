ITV bosses holding auditions for perfect host to pair with Ben Shephard?

ITV has made the decision to conduct live auditions to find the perfect replacement for Holly Willoughby on the This Morning show in the upcoming weeks.

With Josie Gibson, 38, who regularly hosts the show two or three times a week, set to join I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! in Australia, network executives see this as a chance to audition potential presenters for the program's relaunch in the new year.

Sources within the network have indicated that they intend to evaluate the chemistry and likability of several potential hosts.

They also say that they are primarily looking for a woman as they hope to still sign Ben Shephard, 48, to take over Phillip Schofield's role in January as they had originally planned to pair him with Ms Willoughby.

'Bosses have been inundated with suggestions for the next This Morning duo but they will take their time to get it right but there has been huge interest from agents calling in on behalf of their clients.'

Frontrunners to replace Ms Willoughby, 42, who quit two weeks ago after 14 years hosting This Morning, include Kate Garraway and Davina McCall.

While chiefs do want Mr Shephard to host, they have also mulled over married couples such as Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty and Emma and Matt Willis but at the moment that looks unlikely to happen.