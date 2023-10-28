Steve Riley former L.A. GUNS & W.A.S.P. drummer dies at 67

Steve Riley, the former L.A. GUNS and drummer for W.A.S.P. the band, passed away at the age of 67.

The artist lost his life after several weeks of battling a severe case of pneumonia on Tuesday, October 24.

According to BLABBERMOUTH.NET, the Riley family released a statement.

"We are devastated to share that Steve Riley has passed away at the age of 67. Steve had been battling a severe case of pneumonia for several weeks, and on Tuesday, Oct. 24, succumbed to the illness. His wife Mary Louise and son Cole were by his side in his final moments," it read.

The statement continued: “Steve spent the past five decades building up a rich music legacy, touring the world countless times, selling millions of records, sharing the stage with incredible bandmates and bringing joy to fans across the globe.”

His passion for the craft was evident until the very end, “but Steve's greatest legacy was his role as a loving husband and caring father," the family added.

Nevertheless, Riley was “more than just a rocker,” he was “a Boston sports fanatic, a World War II buff and an avid reader.”

As much as he loved being on the road, nothing brought him more joy than coming home to his family.

The Riley family concluded, “Steve is survived by his wife and son, as well as his brothers Michael and Daniel.”

The news of the artist's death was first reported by Metal Sludge and was confirmed by his longtime friend Jason Green, via video on his YouTube channel, Waste Some Time With Jason Green.