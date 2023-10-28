Jennifer Garner celebrates National Pumpkin Day with a lullaby

file footage

Jennifer Garner serenaded her followers with a lullaby in celebration of National Pumpkin Day.



The 51-year-old actress is fully embracing the autumn season and living her farmer life to the fullest.

On Thursday, October 26, Garner shared a cute video with her 14.6 million followers apparently filmed from her Oklahoma farm.

In the video, she was showing off her homegrown pumpkins while donning a pair of beige gardening gloves and off-white overalls.

The video featured the Daredevil actress standing outside in the open area behind a gate adorned with five pumpkins lined up.

She maintained a smile throughout the video as she acted winsomely, pointing out each pumpkin all while singing a popular lullaby called Five Little Pumpkins Sitting on a Gate.

Garner captioned the jovial video: “#NationalPumpkinDay [Halloween pumpkin emoji]”

It's so evident from her Instagram updates that how much the actress is enjoying her farm life.

PEOPLE reported last month the Juno actress also posted a joyful video on her Instagram where she was seen picking and eating blackberries.

She captioned that post as, “Blackberries from the farm. [different emojis]”

The caption was accompanied by a link which directs to Garner's organic children’s food company , Once upon a Farm.