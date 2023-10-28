Kim Kardashian shares glimpse into her creepy Halloween decor: Watch

File Footage

Kim Kardashian entered into the Halloween spirit as the renowned television personality showed off her spooky home decorations on social media.

On October 28, the founder of Skims took to her Instagram and shared glimpses into her creepy skeleton-themed decor.



In the first shared video, the mother-of-four recorded her house entrance which was decked up with scary bones and skulls over the big trees.

Kim, 43, further shared close-up shots of white hand sculptures emerging from the ground.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashian star gave a tour of her hallway to her audience, saying, "I wanted to show you guys my hallway decorated with skeleton bones and bodies wrapped in white sheets for the holidays."



Earlier, in October, Kim’s sister Khloe Kardashian gave a little sneak peek into the Kardashian family’s first Halloween party organised for their children.

In a series of Instagram stories, the 39-year-old reality TV star shared adorable glimpses into their intimate celebration, featuring her kids, nieces and nephews in cute attires.