Prince Harry raises suspicion over hidden motives behind his UK return

file footage

Prince Harry sparked suspicion over his unexpected desire to return to the UK in the guise of “missing his friends.”



Speaking to Sky News Australia, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield suggested the Duke of Sussex’s longing to return to his native country might have something to do with his position as the Counsellor of the State, as well as uncertainty of his life in the US.

"I do think Harry had a really hard time when the palace rejected his request to stay there during the WellChild awards but I wonder how much having a residence has to do with him wanting that counsellor of state role that a lot of people would like to see him lose,” she shared.

As a Counsellor of the State, the Spare author is one of the five members who could fill in for King Charles when he is unable to carry out his royal duties due to illness or absence.

Schofield went on to wonder whether his desire to return has “anything to do with his visa because he's not an American citizen”.

"Does he need to have a residence in the UK to maintain whatever it is he has in the US that they're so secretive about?” the expert quizzed.

Whatever his reason might be, it’s evident that his wife Meghan Markle has “no desire” to be in the UK; “She feels rejected by them and she doesn't want to put herself in a position to be humiliated by them again the way they booed her in the past,” added Schofield.