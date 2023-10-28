Nick Jonas drools over wife Priyanka Chopra as she stuns in sizzling look

Nick Jonas gushed over his wife Priyanka Chopra as she attended the star-studded opening ceremony of prestigious Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival in a stunning attire on October 27.



For the mega event, the Bollywood diva donned a beautiful white gown from the fall winter 2023/24 collection of Tony Ward Couture.



The 41-year-old actress opted for a slick bun and wore a dewy nude makeup look.

The Citadel star, who is the chairperson of the festival, completed her look with diamond earrings, rings, a bracelet and heels.



Taking to Instagram, the Quantico actress shared her gorgeous photos in which she was seen posing next to a grand piano.



As the globally renowned artist shared her pictures, several fans including her husband admired the beauty of Malti Marie’s mother.

Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Moreover, the film festival which took place at the Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre was attended by Bollywood A-listers, including Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karishma Kapoor and Karan Johar.

