Nick Jonas drools over wife Priyanka Chopra as she stuns in sizzling look

Priyanka Chopra attended Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival on October 27

By Charles Leroy
October 28, 2023
Nick Jonas gushed over his wife Priyanka Chopra as she attended the star-studded opening ceremony of prestigious Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival in a stunning attire on October 27.

For the mega event, the Bollywood diva donned a beautiful white gown from the fall winter 2023/24 collection of Tony Ward Couture.

The 41-year-old actress opted for a slick bun and wore a dewy nude makeup look. 

The Citadel star, who is the chairperson of the festival, completed her look with diamond earrings, rings, a bracelet and heels.

Taking to Instagram, the Quantico actress shared her gorgeous photos in which she was seen posing next to a grand piano. 

As the globally renowned artist shared her pictures, several fans including her husband admired the beauty of Malti Marie’s mother.

 
Priyanka Chopra/Instagram
Moreover, the film festival which took place at the Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre was attended by Bollywood A-listers, including Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karishma Kapoor and Karan Johar. 

