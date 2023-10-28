Cher defies age in latest cover shoot: 'it should be an album cover'

Cher looks stunning in cover shoot, fans demands it to 'be an album cover'

Cher, the age-defying artist, graced the cover of Paper magazine’s new issue.



The 77-year-old American singer immaculately donned a sparkling Versace catsuit and paired it with matching Bottega Veneta boots.

She exuded confidence as she struck a pose in front of a futuristic backdrop for her cover shoot.

The Believe crooner sported a blond bouffant hairstyle and adorned her face with a sprinkling of gems.

On Thursday, October 26, she took to Instagram to share some images from the shoot with her 2.6 million followers.

She captioned the post, “behind every story there is a song [emoji]”.

Dontella Versace poured in her love in the comments, “Absolutely iconic! I love you @cher,” punctuating it with a heart.



A fan remarked, “It’s breathtaking [heart eyes emoji] This should be an album cover, it’s so good.”

A second fan hopped on the loving trail saying, “As fierce as ever babe [red heart emoji]”

A third user commented, “Since the 1960s up to today. Timeless beauty..at 78 years young.”

In the cover story Cher opened up about her iconic career and recalled her first ever holiday album, Christmas.

When asked why it took her so long to drop the festive record, she explained, “The reason I didn’t do one was because I couldn’t figure out a way to do one.”

She went on to reveal that hit songwriter Sara Hudson gave her the song DJ which inspired her to create her first single for the album.