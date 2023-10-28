Kourtney Kardashian 'copies' Kim Kardashian with cheeky Halloween costume

File Footage

Kourtney Kardashian just pulled off a Freaky Friday moment with Kim Kardashian.



The oldest Kardashian sister, 44, donned the same Riccardo Tisci gown that her younger sister wore to the 2013 Met Gala.

Not only that, but both Kardashian sisters showcased their baby bumps in the floral dress – Kim with her oldest daughter North West, now 10, and Kourtney currently expecting her first child with husband-of-one-year, Travis Barker.

“Freaky Friday,” she wrote in the captions, referencing the 2003 comedy starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis whereby the on-screen mother and daughter switch bodies (and lives) for a day.

The carousel post features multiple pictures of her posing around her house wearing the floral long-sleeved gown with a full-leg slit on one side.

Amused fans played along with the lighthearted post, making sarcastic references to Kim infamously accusing Kourtney of relentlessly copying her.

“Stole her wedding country. Stole her met gala look. Iconic. Truly,” joked one fan.

“She stole my f***ing met gala dress,” quipped another.

“Guys maybe she’s met gala pregnant Kim for Halloween lol [laughing face emoji],” suggested another user.

The comments made references to a recent episode of The Kardashians whereby Kim ranted about Kourtney copying her.

“I got married in Italy. Am I saying you copied me by getting married in Italy?” Kim said in a confessional.

“Who performed at my wedding? Andrea Bocelli. Who performed at Kourtney’s wedding? Andrea Bocelli. You stole my f***ing wedding country and my wedding performer. Andrea Bocelli is my favourite male singer of all time, but I’m [the one] copying her dolce vita lifestyle."