Richard Moll, tender-hearted bailiff of Night Court, dies at 80

The tender hearted bailiff of Night Court, Richard Moll Dies at 80

Richard Moll, known for his exceptional portrayal of Bull Shannon on the popular NBC sitcom Night Court has passed away at the age of 80.

According to PEOPLE, a representative for the actor confirmed that he died peacefully at his residence in Big Bear Lake on Thursday, October 26.

However, the cause of death has not been revealed to the public till this date.

Initially, due to his tall stature, the youngest of three siblings secured very limited roles but eventually, shaving his head for a movie helped him get the part of a lifetime.

With his deep voice and 6 foot 8 inches frame, he spent nine seasons on the hit NBC sitcom as the towering bailiff.

Moll, originally shaved his head for the sci-fi film Metalstorm: The Destruction of Jared-Syn in 1983 to play the role of Warrior Hurok.

He recalled his audition for the Night Court, in an interview held in 2010, “They said, Richard, the shaved head looks good. Will you shave your head for the part?”

To which he responded “I said, Are you kidding? I’ll shave my legs for the part. I’ll shave my armpits, I don’t care.”

The father of two was born in January 1943 in Pasadena to his mother, Violet, a nurse and his father, Harry, a lawyer.