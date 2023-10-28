Cher's accused by Marieangela King for 'kidnappng' spouse, Michael Jackson artwork, possessions

Cher's son marital woes escalate: Accusations of disappearance, interference, and missing possessions.

Cher's son, Elijah Blue Allman, and his wife, Marieangela King, find themselves embroiled in another chapter of their tumultuous on-again, off-again divorce.



King has accused Allman of going 'MIA' after they agreed in April to work on saving their marriage.

Furthermore, she alleges that Cher, her famous mother-in-law, is intervening in Elijah's healthcare and holding some of her belongings, including valuable Michael Jackson artwork deeds, at Cher's Malibu residence, to which she claims she's denied access.

The divorce proceedings, initially put on hold in April as the couple sought reconciliation, have taken an unexpected turn.

Cher's son and his wife have seen their 10-year marriage tested repeatedly.

It's not the first time they've changed their minds about splitting and attempted to salvage their relationship, and their journey has been far from smooth.

According to King's court declaration, Cher purportedly hired four men to "kidnap" Elijah from their New York hotel room on their wedding anniversary.

Cher's response to these allegations was cryptic, stating, "I didn't do it, and if I did, I wouldn't say I did it."

She stated, "You never stop being a mom. You go to the end. You go to the mattresses when you're trying to save your children. But I didn't do it."

Since November 2021, when Allman initiated the divorce proceedings citing 'irreconcilable differences,' the journey has been fraught with court filings and postponed hearings.