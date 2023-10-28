Disney teases 'Snow White' revival with stunning first look (releases in 2025)

Disney's enchanting 'Snow White' live-action awaits in 2025.

Disney is set to transport audiences back to the enchanting world of Snow White.

Scheduled for a highly-anticipated release on March 21, 2025, this live-action musical reimagining promises to reignite the magic of the beloved 1937 classic.

Starring the talented Rachel Zegler, the film is poised to bring the iconic characters of Snow White, the Evil Queen, and the lovable dwarfs – Dopey, Grumpy, Sneezy, Bashful, Happy, Sleepy, and Doc – back to life.

With their unforgettable songs and timeless charm, this new adaptation is sure to capture the hearts of old and new fans alike.

Renowned director Marc Webb, known for his work on The Amazing Spider-Man 2, leads the creative charge, while producer Marc Platt, of The Little Mermaid fame, ensures that this production lives up to Disney's high standards.

Adding a contemporary twist to the classic tale, the film boasts original songs crafted by the acclaimed duo, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, whose work on The Greatest Showman left audiences in awe.

With these stellar talents at the helm, Snow White in 2025 promises to be a breathtaking journey into a world of wonder, music, and nostalgia.