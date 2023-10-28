'Squid Game' Season 2: What we know about Netflix series so far

Squid Game Season 2 began filming earlier this year

With its apt release two years ago, Squid Game became the uniting force among people laden with crisis during the peak Covid-19 pandemic period. Despite its gruesome themes, it served as a comfortable retreat for everyone around the globe. The 2021 series is one of the first South Korean dramas, better known as K-dramas, to introduce the world to the diverse genre of shows, which are now loved all across.

The series centers on an insolvent man Seong Gi-hun, played by Lee Jung-jae, who finds himself among 455 people with similar struggles, all of whom signed up to play a series of children’s games for the chance to win a ₩45.6 billion prize. However, alliances are forged, ties are severed, and enemies are made when deadly stakes are rolled out.

Squid Game broke several records upon its release, including becoming the most-watched series on Netflix. It was also conferred numerous accolades, including a Golden Globe Award, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards. It was also the first series to receive 14 Primetime Emmy Award nominations.

Owing to its success, the series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk announced a highly-anticipated Season 2, which reportedly began filming earlier this year.

Here’s everything we know about Squid Game Season 2:

When will Squid Game Season 2 begin filming?

Squid Season 1

According to reports, filming for the survival drama began in July this year. Previously, actor Lee Jung Jae suggested the filming will take around 10 months, as did Season 1.

Who are the writers of Squid Game Season 2?

Hwang Dong-hyuk wrote and directed all episodes of Squid Game: Season 1

Besides directing, Hwang was the sole writer of all episodes of Squid Game Season 1. In an interview, the showrunner affirmed he will most likely hire more writers to give him a hand.

Who will return for Squid Game Season 2?

Four original cast members will grace the upcoming season of the show. These include Jung-jae, who played Seong Gi-hun, Lee Byung-Hun, who played The Front Man/Hwang In-ho, Wi Ha-jun, who played Hwang Jun-ho, and Gon Yoo, The Salesman.

Who else will appear in Squid Game Season 2:

Squid Game's giant robot doll is named Young-hee

Yim Si-wan, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, and Kang Ha-neul were among the four new casts members to be announced during Netflix’s TUDUM event in June.

Choi Seung-Hyun, Park Gyu-Young, Won Jian, Roh Jae-Won, Lee Jin-Uk, Lee David, Jo Yu-Ri, and Kang Ae-Sim will also star.

An uncanny new character will also make an appearance in Season 2: Young-hee’s, the doll in the first episode, will be replaced by her “boyfriend” Cheol-su.

What will happen in Squid Game Season 2:

Squid Game Season 2 will bring back four original casts members

The last scene of season 1 shows Gi-hun scrapping his plan to leave South Korea; instead he turns back to take revenge on the game creators for his treatment. Speaking to GQ, Jung-Jae expressed excitement over having to display the “darker side” of his character in the upcoming season.

The showrunner might also explore the complicated relationship between The Frontman and Jun-ho, both of whom are listed as recurring characters in Season 2.

Will there be Squid Game Season 3?

Squid Game Season 3 is already planned

It’s unclear how Season 2 of the show performs, which is the basis for Netflix to decide its fate. However, Hwang has already begun planning Squid Game Season 3, and plans to rope in Leonardo DiCaprio to guest star.

Speaking to Variety, he shared, "There will be no known Hollywood actor in Season 2. That’s not in the plan and if the stage changes, maybe in Season 3 – but for Season 2, it is still set in Korea. Leonardo DiCaprio did say he’s a big fan of Squid Game, so maybe if time or chances allow, we can ask him to join the games.