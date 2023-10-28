Blac Chyna dishes out details about custody situation with ex Tyga over their son

Blac Chyna has recently dished out details about custody situation with rapper Tyga over their 10-year-old son King.



Speaking on Nick Viall and Natalie Joy’s The Viall Files podcast, Chyna, real name is Angela White, addressed co-parenting with former partner Tyga for her child.

Chyna said, “What was it like co-parenting with Tyga at the time? Breakups are hard enough, but when you have a kid you have to almost set aside, sometimes your own personal feelings for the sake of your child.”

“For the first four years of Kingy's life I had him Monday through Friday, right?” continued Chyna.

She mentioned, “And then that's when I had become pregnant with Dream. And it was like the school and this and pregnant and a new relationship... it was like a lot for me.”

“So, then that's when our schedules had changed,” stated Chyna.

Chyna revealed, “I had King Friday, Saturday, Sunday and then drop him off to school Monday. So, it was like the same number of days but we just had to just kind of switch because of the schooling.”

“I was like I'm just going to be realistic with myself, and this was the best schedule for me,” she remarked.



However, Chyna pointed out, “It was all good until recently this year. And then it dawned on me what had even happened. Tyga like keeping King longer right after I did the case with the Kardashians.”

“So, like trying to keep King, my son! Longer than he should,” she claimed.

Chyna added, “We're in a custody battle right now. Can't wait until it's over with.”