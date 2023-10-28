Kaia Gerber looks stunning in cropped T-shirt during latest outing

Kaia Gerber displayed an incredibly fit and fabulous appearance as she adopted a laid-back style when departing a Hollywood restaurant on Thursday.

The 22-year-old model revealed a glimpse of her midriff with a cropped T-shirt as she gracefully left the Italian restaurant.

Kaia was dressed in a three-quarter-length polo shirt paired with comfortable wide-leg pants and ballet flats. She completed her look with a gorgeous green leather shoulder bag, letting her long dark hair flow past her shoulders.

Kaia is currently preparing for the release of the upcoming comedy series Palm Royale, in which she is set to appear.

The show is based on Juliet McDaniel's novel Mr. & Mrs. American Pie, which was originally published in 2018.