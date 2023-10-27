How does Kate Moss maintain her youthful looks?

Kate Moss, following the launch of her wellness brand, has opened up about the keys to her timeless radiance in a rare interview.

The 49-year-old iconic supermodel, in a Q&A session with Harrods, attributed her youthful look to Dawn tea. Yet, one of her most prized beauty secrets doesn't come cheap, with the tea bags ringing in at a hefty £20 per box.

This interview, a rarity for the '90s star, coincided with the release of her latest product, Sacred Mist.

When asked about her favourite ritual, Kate revealed that her skincare takes the top spot.

She said: 'I love to start and finish my day by taking care of my skin. I use my golden nectar oil to give myself a facial massage.'

When asked what makes her calm, Kate said: 'Spending time with myself, walking in my garden, doing yoga.'