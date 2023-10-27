Kate Middleton 'blocked' Meghan Markle from attending King Charles major event

Kate Middleton allegedly blocked sister-in-law Meghan Markle from attending King Charles III's coronation, a prominent royal biographer has claimed.



Tom Bower, author of the best-selling "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors," made the shocking declaration during an interview with GBNews, saying he believed the Duchess Markle might actually have wanted to attend the crowning ceremony of her father-in-law.

Bower claimed: "We must all be grateful that Kate, in the end, I think, prevented Meghan from coming, and said she 'wouldn’t have her there under any circumstances.’"

The author went on claiming: "And if she [Markle] did come, she’d have to sit at the back."



"I do think that for the royal family, Harry’s presence is constitutionally important. God forbid, the Cambridges all died, we’d have King Harry on the throne after Charles, so he’s got to be there."

Prince Harry made solo flight to London to attend the coronation on May 6 as Meghan was forced to stay in California with the couple’s two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.



It was Princess Kate who was behind the bombshell decision to have the Duchess iced out of the big royal event comes after details about the two's frosty relations were revealed in Harry’s memoir, "Spare."