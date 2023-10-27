Meghan Markle can't dare to attack 'wounded' Kate Middleton

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle, who is said to be writing her own memoir following her husband's footsteps, can not dare to attack Kate Middleton in her upcoming autobiography, a royal expert has claimed.

The Duchess of Sussex may reportedly target her sister-in-law Princess Kate in her book. Tom Bower has claimed that Meghan is writing her own memoir.



It has been claimed that Meghan will reveal secret conversations she had with Kate before she and Prince Harry stepped down as senior Royals in 2020.



In a conversation with Patrick Christys for GB News,

Reacting to reports, royal biographer Angela Levin has shared her own opinion about the already hurt Kate Middleton's reaction.

The expert warned Meghan to not even think about attacking Kate, who feels betrayed by the the Sussexes following their Netflix documentary "Harry & Meghan"

Christys argued: "I think people are sick and tired of...oh, it was so bad with us. And then actually not a lot of hardcore examples of this. So if she produces a memoir and doesn't deliver some examples in that, again, people are just going to feel incredibly let down."

Angela responded as saying: "It's all sort of salad words that don't mean anything. And I think that I don't think she will dare touch Catherine.



To a question about Meghan's popularity and whether the memoir could land on the bestsellers' list, the author answered: "I don't believe the public will witness it, as I doubt she will have the courage to do so."