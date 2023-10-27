Sharon Stone recalls doctors’ reaction to her brain haemorrhage in 2001

Sharon Stone has recently made shocking revelation about her brain haemorrhage incident back in 2001.



In a new interview with Vogue, the Basic Instinct actress shared that doctors at the time thought she was “faking” her brain haemorrhage after a stroke led to a nine-day brain bleed.

Dishing out details, Sharon recalled, “I remember waking up on a gurney and asking the kid wheeling it where I was going, and him saying, ‘brain surgery.’”

“A doctor had decided, without my knowledge or consent, that he should give me exploratory brain surgery and sent me off to the operating room,” said the actress.

Sharon remarked, “What I learned through that experience is that in a medical setting, women often just aren’t heard, particularly when you don’t have a female doctor.”

Explaining how doctors found out about her brain haemorrhage, Sharon stated, “They missed it with the first angiogram and decided that I was faking it.”

“My best friend talked them into giving me a second one and they discovered that I had been haemorrhaging into my brain, my whole subarachnoid pool, and that my vertebral artery was ruptured. I would have died if they had sent me home,” maintained the actress.

Sharon pointed out that she now takes medication daily to address the stuttering and severe brain seizures.

“For the first couple of years I would also get these weird knuckle-like knots that would come up all over the top of my head that felt like I was getting punched. I can’t express how painful it all was,” mentioned the actress

Sharon added, “I hid my disability and was afraid to go out and didn’t want people to know. I just thought no-one would accept me.”

Meanwhile, Sharon also took a two-year break from acting during this period.