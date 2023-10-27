Royal family seemingly reacts to Meghan Markle's 'threats' with King Charles post

Royal family reacts to Meghan Markle's threats, shares King Charles laughing picture

The royal family has seemingly responded to reports about Meghan Markle's upcoming memoir with the latest picture of King Charles, showing the monarch laughing during his visit to open the new Priscilla Bacon Lodge hospice in Norwich.

On Friday, the royal family's official social media accounts shared stunning moment of the 74-year-old monarch with a note to describe his visit to the hospice.

They captioned: "Yesterday, The King spent time with patients and their families, volunteers, nurses and NHS staff at the Priscilla Bacon Lodge Hospice in Norwich.



"The new state-of-the-art palliative care unit has been specially designed to allow patients to enjoy the surrounding landscape."

The royal family's eye-catching post about the confident and fresh King comes amid reports that Prince Harry's wife Meghan is writing her own memoir following in her husband's footsteps as the Duke targeted some of his royal relatives, including Prince William and Kate Middleton.



There are speculations that Meghan can reveal some more royal family secrets in her memoir, particularly may harm Princess Kate, according to some royal commentators.

However, the royal family appeared shunning the threats with their latest post about the King. Prince William's father was presented with a paper crown by a four-year-old girl whose mum is staying at a hospice.

The King, during his visit, met patient Rebecca Turner and her four-year-old daughter Ariel along with hospice staff. Turner, 31, joked with the monarch about having a morning tipple and said: "It's a day I'll remember forever."