Pak vs SA: Mohammad Rizwan achieves milestone

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan completed 2,000 one-day international runs in the World Cup game against South Africa in Chennai on Friday.
The 31-year-old reached the personal milestone when he opened his account with a boundary off fast bowler Marco Jansen after Pakistan opted to bat at the Chidambaram Stadium.
Rizwan has been prolific in this World Cup with 302 runs before the South Africa match.
South Africa's Quinton de Kock heads the batting list with 407 runs ahead of Friday's game.
The Indian duo of Virat Kohli (354) and Rohit Sharma (311) are second and fourth respectively while Australia's David Warner sits third with 332 runs in five matches.
Former Pakistan captain says he and the entire nation stand behind Babar during this difficult phase
Australian bowlers hammer Dutch batters whose wickets fell in quick succession in New Delhi
Pakistan Super League season 9 is tentatively scheduled from 8 February to 24 March, 2024
Babar drops to total of 829 rating points while Shubhman stands at No 2 with 823 points
When you under-perform and complain after being captain for 3.5 years, then I think Babar Azam himself is responsible,...
De Kock's third century in five matches this tournament was cornerstone of South Africa's 382-5