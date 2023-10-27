Pak vs SA: Mohammad Rizwan achieves milestone

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan plays a shot during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between Pakistan and South Africa at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 27, 2023. — AFP

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan completed 2,000 one-day international runs in the World Cup game against South Africa in Chennai on Friday.

The 31-year-old reached the personal milestone when he opened his account with a boundary off fast bowler Marco Jansen after Pakistan opted to bat at the Chidambaram Stadium.

Rizwan has been prolific in this World Cup with 302 runs before the South Africa match.

South Africa's Quinton de Kock heads the batting list with 407 runs ahead of Friday's game.

The Indian duo of Virat Kohli (354) and Rohit Sharma (311) are second and fourth respectively while Australia's David Warner sits third with 332 runs in five matches.