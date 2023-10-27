Taylor Swift’s leaked ‘1989’ prologue condemns dating rumours amid Travis Kelce romance

Taylor Swift is finally confronting the long-standing speculations surrounding her romantic life.

In screenshots leaked to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, the international pop sensation utilised the prologue of her latest album released midnight, 1989 (Taylor’s Version), to condemn what she termed "harsh moral codes of the Victorian Era."

Alluding to the infamous "serial dater" image imposed on her, the Love Story songstress noted how a “culture that claimed to believe in liberating women” never allowed her to simply “platonically” hang out with a “male friend,” as it was always “weaponized against [her].”

“If I was seen with him, it was assumed I was sleeping with him. And so I swore off dating guys,” she explained.

The Grammy-winning musician then reflected on how she naively believed that she could fix the narrative by simply changing her behaviour.

Hence, she recalled, “I swore off dating and decided to focus only on myself. My music. My growth. And my female friendships.”

However, even that backfired.

“If I only hung out with my female friends, people couldn’t sensationalize or sexualize that – right?” she hoped, but admitted, “I would learn later on that people could and people would.”



Indeed, Swift’s personal life has played out in the public spotlight, most recently making headlines with new beau Travis Kelce.