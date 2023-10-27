Kevin Costner's ex Christine Baumgartner reveals 'Friends with Benefits' relationship post-divorce

Amidst the holiday season, Christine Baumgartner finds herself navigating the festivities without her former flame, Kevin Costner.

While rumors have swirled about a possible rekindling of their once passionate relationship, she is quick to dispel any notions of an amicable connection following their tumultuous divorce.

A close confidant of Baumgartner has provided insight, assuring DailyMail.com, "Christine said there is not a blip of truth about she and Kevin toying with the idea of being friends with benefits.

"First off, they barely speak to each other, and secondly, she's moved on."

Christine Baumgartner stands firm on her stance that a reconciliation with Kevin Costner is not in the cards, at least not in the near future.



According to a close source, there's still a lingering pain on both sides, and Christine remains disheartened by the negative portrayal of her during their acrimonious divorce proceedings.

Some even suggested that she might be using this newfound friendship as a means to secure more financial support from the renowned actor.

Their divorce, which had dragged on for months, unexpectedly reached a conclusion in September, leaving many surprised.

As the source reveals, "Christine said she's relieved to have her own space and knows in her heart that she made the right decision.

"Of course, she hopes to one day have some sort of relationship with Kevin, but it's going to take time."

In the meantime, Christine is channeling her energy into her children.

In a joint statement issued at the time of their divorce settlement, Kevin and Christine Costner conveyed, "Kevin and Christine Costner have come to an amicable and mutually agreed upon resolution of all issues pertaining to their divorce proceedings."