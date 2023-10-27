Kylie Jenner copied Betsy for Khy clothing line: 'Trash Move' accuses Betsy Johnson

Kylie Jenner's Khy clothing line, has found herself embroiled in a budding controversy.



Just two days after unveiling her clothing line, the reality star-turned-entrepreneur faces accusations of design plagiarism from a fellow designer, Betsy Johnson, who is keen to distinguish herself from the "pretty and punk" icon, Betsey Johnson.

Betsy Johnson took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday to make her claims, asserting that she had shared her creative concepts, language, and line sheets with Kylie Jenner's team.

She alleges that, instead of giving proper credit, they proceeded to incorporate her ideas into the Khy clothing line.

Betsy Johnson condemns what she perceives as the appropriation of her ideas, labeling it a "trash move."



In her Instagram message, Johnson revealed, "We emailed Kylie and her entire team at @products.ltd with our concepts, language, and a line sheet 6 MONTHS AGO."

She expressed her disapproval by saying, "INTERESTING CONCEPT KYLIE:… INTERESTING.

"Thanks for the co-sign … F—k your support."

The unfolding 'Khy-troversy' has the fashion world abuzz with anticipation.

As a seasoned creative director, stylist, and consultant, Johnson boasts an impressive portfolio, having collaborated with renowned brands like Luis DJavier and the Kardashian-Jenner favorite, Balenciaga.

Notably, she has also worked alongside Kanye West on various projects, including the Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga line.