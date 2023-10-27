Paris Hilton makes big claim about Barbiecore style as she dishes on her past

Paris Hilton is proudly attributing herself to the recent fashion trend known as 'Barbiecore,' which draws inspiration from the iconic Barbie doll.

The 42-year-old DJ has been setting trends since her debut in the 2000s and asserts that she adopted the pink-hued style reminiscent of the Mattel doll well before Margot Robbie assumed the role of Barbie on the big screen in the blockbuster hit.

'I was going for the Barbiecore vibes before there was even the word Barbiecore,' she explained during the British Vogue Life in Looks video released on Thursday.

'I invented it,' she insisted. 'Barbie is my idol. She is such an icon. I've looked up to her my entire life.'

To prove her point, Paris pointed out the photo of her rocking a plunging pink mini dress for the Maxim Lounge opening in Las Vegas in 2001. She accessorized the look with a purse featuring a pic of a Barbie doll.

'This was a pink Versace dress that Donatella had given me and my pink Barbie bag that I got at FAO Schwartz in New York,' Paris added.

The new mom -- who recently clapped back at critics of the size of her son's head -- went on to discuss a few other red carpet looks from the era, which often included her favorite accessory: pet pooch Tinkerbell.